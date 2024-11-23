Euripides
Over 300 pages of evidence from the CDC show that vaccines cause autism
Recently, I received a treasure trove of documents from a source inside the CDC showing they've known for over 20 years that Wakefield was right…
Published on Steve Kirsch's newsletter
Nov 23, 2024
September 2024
'Protocol 7' - Andy Wakefield's New Movie - Premiere This Sunday 29 September 2024
World Council for Health brings you this Sunday 29 Sep 2024 5:00 PM - 8:15 PM BST
Sep 27, 2024
Euripides
1
June 2024
Step 8: - Allegation 6 - The BMJ Made It Up to Claim Fraud Falsely - Video 14 - 8m 35s
How the Case Against Andrew Wakefield Was Fixed - a 21st Century Controversy
Jun 10, 2024
Euripides
David Bell's assessment of the WHO's adopted IHR amendments
Glad to post this while I work on a very detailed piece
Published on Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)
Jun 6, 2024
World Council for Health Issues Notices of Invalidity, Dispute and Objection on the WHO and the UN
We call on all governments to reject the WHO’s abuse of law and sovereignty
Published on World Council for Health
Jun 5, 2024
Dr. Andrew Wakefield on his new movie, Protocol 7
Opening this month
Published on Anne’s Substack
Jun 4, 2024
Step 8: Allegation 5 - The BMJ Made It Up to Claim Fraud Falsely - Video 13 - 15m 29s
How the Case Against Andrew Wakefield Was Fixed - a 21st Century Controversy
Jun 3, 2024
Euripides
May 2024
Step 8 Allegation 2: The BMJ Made It Up to Claim Fraud - Video 12 - 35m 45s
How the Case Against Andrew Wakefield Was Fixed - a 21st Century Controversy
May 27, 2024
Euripides
Step 7 - The BMJ Claimed Falsely 10 Experts’ Diagnoses Were Made Up by Wakefield to Claim Fraud - Video 11 - 16m 29s
"How the Case Against Andrew Wakefield Was Fixed - a 21st Century Controversy"
May 20, 2024
Euripides
Step 6: The BMJ Created False Confusion - Misuse Complex Terms to Claim Fraud - Video 10 - 19m 35s - Andrew Wakefield v The BMJ
How the Case Against Andrew Wakefield Was Fixed - a 21st Century Controversy
May 13, 2024
Euripides
BMJ Rewrote the Lancet Paper - to Claim Fraud - Step 5 - Video 9 - 7m 4s - Andrew Wakefield v The BMJ
"How the Case Against Andrew Wakefield Was Fixed - a 21st Century Medical Controversy"
May 6, 2024
Euripides
2
April 2024
Step 4: Redefine Medical Terms and Claim Fraud - Andrew Wakefield v The BMJ - Video 08 - 16m 20s
"How the Case Against Andrew Wakefield Was Fixed - a 21st Century Controversy"
Apr 29, 2024
Euripides
1
