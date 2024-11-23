Euripides

September 2024

June 2024

Step 8: - Allegation 6 - The BMJ Made It Up to Claim Fraud Falsely - Video 14 - 8m 35s
How the Case Against Andrew Wakefield Was Fixed - a 21st Century Controversy
  
Euripides
David Bell's assessment of the WHO's adopted IHR amendments
Glad to post this while I work on a very detailed piece
Published on Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)  
World Council for Health Issues Notices of Invalidity, Dispute and Objection on the WHO and the UN
We call on all governments to reject the WHO’s abuse of law and sovereignty
Published on World Council for Health  
Dr. Andrew Wakefield on his new movie, Protocol 7
Opening this month
Published on Anne’s Substack  
Step 8: Allegation 5 - The BMJ Made It Up to Claim Fraud Falsely - Video 13 - 15m 29s
How the Case Against Andrew Wakefield Was Fixed - a 21st Century Controversy
  
Euripides

May 2024

Step 8 Allegation 2: The BMJ Made It Up to Claim Fraud - Video 12 - 35m 45s
How the Case Against Andrew Wakefield Was Fixed - a 21st Century Controversy
  
Euripides
Step 7 - The BMJ Claimed Falsely 10 Experts’ Diagnoses Were Made Up by Wakefield to Claim Fraud - Video 11 - 16m 29s
"How the Case Against Andrew Wakefield Was Fixed - a 21st Century Controversy"
  
Euripides
Step 6: The BMJ Created False Confusion - Misuse Complex Terms to Claim Fraud - Video 10 - 19m 35s - Andrew Wakefield v The BMJ
How the Case Against Andrew Wakefield Was Fixed - a 21st Century Controversy
  
Euripides
BMJ Rewrote the Lancet Paper - to Claim Fraud - Step 5 - Video 9 - 7m 4s - Andrew Wakefield v The BMJ
"How the Case Against Andrew Wakefield Was Fixed - a 21st Century Medical Controversy"
  
Euripides
April 2024

