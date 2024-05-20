SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO AND AUDIO

ANDREW WAKEFIELD

The BMJ Claimed 10 Experts’ Diagnoses Were Made Up by Wakefield - to Claim Fraud Falsely - Video 11 - Step 7 - 16m 29s

Video 11 concerns Allegation 4:

“In nine cases, unremarkable colonic histopathology results—noting no or minimal fluctuations in inflammatory cell populations — were changed after a medical school ‘research review’ to ‘non-specific colitis’”

Here the sleight of hand, the magic trick, the switch was to switch the gastroenterology department’s expert medical specialists’ diagnoses for a non-expert generalist’s report.

It sounds obvious - so how is it no-one noticed? How is it so many people were fooled for so long?

In Video 11 you will see for yourself the proof Allegation 4 is false. There is much more proof also - this presents conclusive evidence with much more which could be added to it.