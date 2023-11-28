Learn here “How the Case Against Andrew Wakefield Was Fixed - In Eight Steps - A 21st Century Medical Controversy" ONLINE VIDEO SERIES

A Video Series - With Audio Only Option [to listen on the move]. Live online since 6th January 2024.

Welcome to the video series

The series tells an extraordinary story with striking revelations which have never before been told openly and publicly about one of the leading medical controversies of the 21st Century. With an audio option to listen on the move.

SITE SUMMARY

The series documents the deliberate elaborate intentional and systematic fabrications perpetrated by three editors of the British Medical Journal in 2011. These editors publicly accused a doctor, Andrew Wakefield, of committing fraud in a scientific paper published in the Lancet medical journal which implicated the MMR vaccine in causing autism in children.

The fraud allegations against Andrew Wakefield were and remain baseless fabrications - pure invention with no facts or evidence to back them up.

This is the page you will visit most to learn the full story:

The deviousness of the tortuous rats’ nest of fabricated claims was revealed by careful and logical analysis of the BMJ’s author’s paper with a single-minded focus on one question – where is the evidence upon which the fabricated claims of the BMJ’s editors were based?

See with your own eyes laid out before you piece by piece, how the BMJ’s author’s fabricated claims were manufactured.

Instead of threatening legal proceedings for defamation when warned of impending publication and challenged to answer the BMJ issued a one line weak damning and damaging statement: “We stand by the publications concerned and the processes by which they were produced”.

The BMJ had commercial agreements with MMR vaccine manufacturers which the three editors failed to disclose when they made their false fraud allegations against Andrew Wakefield.

The three editors’ allegations were claimed to be justified by a BMJ commissioned article “How the case against the MMR vaccine was fixed”. The article claimed falsely Andrew Wakefield fabricated the results of Royal Free Hospital investigations into 12 children in order to implicate the MMR vaccine in causing autism. The BMJ article claimed every element and aspect of the Lancet paper was fabricated by Wakefield.

The truth however is that the Lancet paper faithfully reported the results of investigations carried out by 12 specialist expert medical professionals at The Royal Free Hospital, London, England into 12 children. The children developed bowel disease and suffered developmental regression with nine diagnosed as autistic, two more as having autistic symptoms and one who suffered catastrophic regression within a short time of vaccination but had no autistic symptoms.

Family doctors, hospital doctors and parents had linked these problems to the administration of the MMR vaccine in eight of the twelve cases.

Andrew Wakefield was the co-ordinating author, who wrote the paper on behalf of his 12 colleagues based on the findings they had made when treating the children concerned. So there were 12 authors in addition to Andrew Wakefield.

The BMJ article was designed to claim falsely that an association between MMR vaccine and developmental regression and bowel disease in children was a fraud when it is not.

The content is true, proven by transcripts of evidence given on oath in legal proceedings with direct quotes and references made available to you here so you can see for yourself and check.

